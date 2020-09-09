Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y Reunite Like It's 2009 On "Prove It"

Deep into his career, Wiz Khalifa appears to have found harmony. It's a quality reflected in the carefree and easygoing nature of his recent music, including his latest mixtape Big Pimpin. Released on his thirty-third birthday and named after Jay-Z's classic collaboration with UGK, the tape served as a welcome supply for loyal fans eager to catch a vibe. And while it's not exactly breaking new ground, Wiz's stoner charm continues to translate effectively, especially when he's backed by the ever-reliable talents of his longtime smoking partner Curren$y.

Though it hasn't been that long since they reconnected to drop off 2009, that time can feel much longer in a kush-soaked haze. Especially when we're looking at something with the potency of Khalifa Kush. Perhaps that's why Spitta and Wiz's reunions always feel like two friends reconnecting after a long absence, their well-established chemistry quickly kicking back into gear. On "Prove It," the backdrop is a far more melodic and vibe-driven one, an apparent soundtrack for the nightcap joint. Fans of the pair's handiwork should definitely check this one out -- and remember, there's much more where that came from.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Got a 63, got a 64 and I got a 65

Got a 62 and I'm lookin' for a 61 right now

Top down on a 68 with like an ounce on me

Chevrolets bounce on streets, down n***s recognize OG