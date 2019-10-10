mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods Count Cash In A Cloud Of Smoke On "Paid For It"

Aron A.
October 10, 2019 18:30
Paid For it
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Chevy Woods

Wiz Khalifa & Chevy Woods team up for their new single.


Wiz Khalifa fans have been getting new music from him on a much more frequent basis. Since the beginning of September, he's been dropping a new song daily-ish. Today, he returns with a brand new track from himself and Chevy Woods titled, "PAID FOR IT." The two rappers hop on a hazy, laid-back instrumental as they reflect on their rise from the early days to becoming successful rappers and entrepreneurs hopping off of private jets. 

In other Wiz Khalifa-related news, the rapper will be heading to Hong Kong later this month for Rolling Loud which takes place October 19th-20th. The rapper is set to headline the festival on the 20th along with Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Skies, Robb Bank$ and more. Check the line-up here.

Quotable Lyrics
Now look how far that we came
I just hope you know the love will never change
(i just hope you know I still love you)
So don't you get to acting strange
Baby, every bottle in here Taylor Gang

