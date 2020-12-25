Wiz Khalifa & blackbear Celebrate The Ups & Downs Of Life On "Cheers

If we're going to end 2020 on a note, it should be a happy one, and that's what blackbear and Wiz Khalifa want to do with their latest single, "Cheers." The pop-rap collaboration arrived in time for Christmas, and on it, we find the two artists share lyrics about toasting to the pain as they "hope the tears were for something." It's an apropos sentiment as we inch closer to the conclusion of an unforgettable and unprecedented year, and while it may not be your typical holiday single, it's still being widely accepted by fans of both artists.

It's been a busy year for blackbear and Wiz Khalifa: the rapper has released several mixtapes, an EP, and a number of collaborative singles, while blackbear recently shared his fifth studio album Everything Means Nothing. Stream "Cheers" by these two beloved artists and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Let's toast to bad days

Turn the pain into champagne

Jordan Diors on lace

Can't make up my mood, switch whips like I switch my shoes

I'm sending every text with balloons