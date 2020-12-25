mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wiz Khalifa & blackbear Celebrate The Ups & Downs Of Life On "Cheers

Erika Marie
December 25, 2020 02:58
338 Views
20
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Cheers
blackbear & Wiz Khalifa

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The two artists look on the bright side of a challenging year.


If we're going to end 2020 on a note, it should be a happy one, and that's what blackbear and Wiz Khalifa want to do with their latest single, "Cheers." The pop-rap collaboration arrived in time for Christmas, and on it, we find the two artists share lyrics about toasting to the pain as they "hope the tears were for something." It's an apropos sentiment as we inch closer to the conclusion of an unforgettable and unprecedented year, and while it may not be your typical holiday single, it's still being widely accepted by fans of both artists. 

It's been a busy year for blackbear and Wiz Khalifa: the rapper has released several mixtapes, an EP, and a number of collaborative singles, while blackbear recently shared his fifth studio album Everything Means Nothing. Stream "Cheers" by these two beloved artists and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Let's toast to bad days
Turn the pain into champagne
Jordan Diors on lace
Can't make up my mood, switch whips like I switch my shoes
I'm sending every text with balloons

blackbear
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  338
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
blackbear Wiz Khalifa
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Wiz Khalifa & blackbear Celebrate The Ups & Downs Of Life On "Cheers
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject