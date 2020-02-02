Wiz Khalifa & AD Get Soulful In New Visuals For "Chappelle's Show"

Wiz Khalifa & AD over soul samples? Sign us up.

Over the past decade, Wiz Khalifa has not only established himself as one of the premier acts in hip-hop but in all of music. Despite his major success, the Taylor Gang frontman has maintained the levelheadedness of being a supportive father in combination with proving that he's one of the culture's most gifted and polished emcees to hit the booth in quite some time. Now, the MMA enthusiast is back with visuals for his latest one-off single entitled "Chappelle's Show" featuring the Compton-bred lyricist, AD.

The track produced by Big Jerm features a distorted and reversed soul sample accompanied by an imitation live drum pattern and funky bass line. Both Wiz Khalifa and AD perform a lyrical exercise over the instrumentation displaying their ability to cut up a classic drum and sample beat with their unorthodox deliveries.

Visually, "Chappelle's Show" keeps things simple with the duo lighting up in one of Khalifa's classic Chevrolet Impalas illuminated in hues of red. Both rappers also perform their verses in the comfort of the studio they most likely recorded the track in together while glimpses of Wiz Khalifa's Mcqueen And The Violet Fog Gin make appearances in several frames.

Check out Wiz Khalifa's "Chappelle's Show" visuals featuring AD in the video provided above.