An English teacher in Wisconsin, who's retiring later this month, has told the court that he was the culprit behind trails of feces in a public court. According to WBAY, Jeffrey S. Churchwell was charged after he was caught on his way to defecate on a building in Whitewater's Natureland Park.



Churchwell recently admitted to the acts in court that over the past two years, he would take dumps on the building out of convenience and for the sake of being disrespectful. He said that sometimes, he'd go to the building a few times throughout the day to handle his business.

On Oct. 8th, Walworth County Highway Shop tipped off authorities of a man who's been taking dumps on the side of their building and leaving trails of toilet paper behind. A cop pulled over Churchwell's car, stopping him before showing the retired teacher pictures of himself in the midst of the act. Apparently, his head dropped in shame before confirming that he was, indeed, taking a "number two."

“I’m so disappointed in myself,” Churchwell said in an email to the arresting officer. “I have the great opportunity to teach ‘Political Rhetoric.’ … In this class, I stress the importance of involved citizenship. And then there I am being a lousy citizen of Walworth County,” he added. “As well, after REALLY thinking about why I did what I did,” the email continued, “I came to the conclusion that I allowed my thrill-seeking, self-indulgent pride and ego both get the best of me.”