Imagine going to jail because you clogged a bunch of toilets... 35-year-old Wisconsin resident Patrick Beeman doesn't even need to imagine that outcome. As reported by Complex, he's been sentenced to spend a few months in the slammer because of his habit of clogging toilets around the state.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, Beeman regularly clogged toilets wherever he went using plastic water bottles. The man from Sheboygan has explained that he has a natural instinct to clog every toilet he encounters, telling police about his problem and hoping they would let him off easy. However, after it was revealed that he had clogged over thirty toilets, the authorities felt they needed to take action and in turn, they're locking him up for 150 days.



Aaron Lambert-Pool/Getty Images

When the Sheboygan Police Department was still trying to locate Beeman, they issued a statement about his strange habit. "Why do this? I do not know but if you help us find the person I will tell you. This is very strange…and gross, but that is the reality of life," said the PD. Once he heard that police were investigating the matter, Beeman stopped intentionally clogging toilets but that wasn't enough to keep him safe. He was charged with thirteen counts of criminal damage to property and because of that, the judge went extra hard on him. The recommended sentence for Beeman was thirty days in jail but Judge Kent Hoffmann decided to hand down thirty days for each count.

Hopefully, he doesn't try to clog any toilets in jail.