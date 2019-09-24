Remember Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey? The two Wisconsin men who have spent more than a decade behind bars for the 2005 murder of photographer Theresa Halbach. Their story was told by Netflix in the hit series Making A Murderer, which dove into the case in depth, providing evidence that both men appeared to be innocent.

Well it appears they may not have actually done the crime after all. A Wisconsin inmate has confessed to documentary crews that he killed Teresa Halbach, not Steven or Brendan. The man is currently serving time in prison for another crime.

Shawn Rech, the director of "Convicting A Murderer," told Newsweek Monday that his production company received a confession from one of the “notable convicted murderers from Wisconsin.” He said the confession is on audio. Rech is not releasing the man’s name and has handed over possible evidence to law enforcement as they continue to determine if the confession is legitimate.

"We haven't confirmed the legitimacy of the confession, but seeing as it was given by a notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin, we feel responsible to deliver any and all possible evidence to law enforcement and legal teams," he told Newsweek. "Having been in production for 20 months, we've uncovered an unfathomable amount of information and evidence that is leading us to the truth. Our investigation does not end here.”

We’ll keep you posted if any more develops from this, which hopefully it should.

