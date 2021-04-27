Though it has indeed been a while, it would appear that ongoing vaccination efforts across the world are facilitating the anticipated return of live music. In fact, many festivals have already set dates and lineups, with Wireless 2021 the latest to lift the curtain.

Following last year's online-only version, this year will mark a proper return to form for the UK festival. Taking place on the dates of September 10-12 at the new location of Crystal Palace (after years in North London's Finsbury Park), Wireless has officially unveiled the stacked lineup complete with three heavyweight headliners. On that note, we're looking at Future on Friday, Skepta on Saturday, and Migos, fresh off the release of Culture 3, rounding out the Sunday.

Joseph Okpako/Redferns via Getty Images

In addition to the three headliners, additional acts include Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Meek Mill, Polo G, Swae Lee, Megan Thee Stallion, Rick Ross, Young Thug, M1llionz, Central Cee, Hardy Caprio, Steel Banglez, Abra Cadabra, M Huncho, Poundz, Chip, and many more. You can check out the full line-up broken down by the day via Wireless' announcement post embedded below.

As of this moment, first release tickets have been sold out, but there will be a final release at 12pm on Thursday, April 29th. Should you be interested in copping tickets, you can do so right here at the official Wireless Festival website. Are you excited for the triumphant return of music festivals?