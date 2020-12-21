About a week after a report confirmed that Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa would not be re-casted in the upcoming Black Panther 2 after his tragic passing in August, new rumors are circulating about who would be taking over as the next Black Panther. Right now, Winston Duke's M'Baku is reportedly set to take up the mantle.

While initial reports suggested the title may be shared with Shuri, the younger sister of Boseman's character T'Challa, reports are now claiming that it will just be M'Baku ascending to the throne. Ryan Coogler, the film's director, has allegedly finally settled on just having one resident Black Panther.

Photo by Kevin Winter for Getty Images

Also rumored, the reveal of the new Black Panther will happen right at the start of the new movie and may mean Winston Duke will eventually be playing a larger role in the MCU.

The insider-information comes from Daniel Richtman, who wrote in his article, "Marvel thinking of making M’Baku Black Panther now. Shuri may not get it anymore or it could be both of them for this one movie or one or the other, they are undecided." Both characters are more than deserving of being the crowned-Black Panther, so Wakanda will surely be in great hands either way.

What do you make of the new rumors? Who do you think is more deserving of the mantle, Shuri or M'Baku? Sound off in the comments!

[via]