On Wednesday it was announced that the strict rules of the NBA Bubble in Walt Disney World will be eased for the second round of the playoffs in Orlando, allowing for lady-friends and family alike to enter the exclusive isolation zone.

ESPN anchor Adrian Wojnarowski announced the new rules on Wednesday, revealing that family and “established longstanding personal friends” will be able to enter the NBA Bubble for the second round of playoffs.

On Tuesday, Winnie Harlow posted a video of herself during a nasal swab COVID-19 test, just one day before the new restrictions were announced. The 26-year-old model has been dating Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma since May of this year.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images



“Testing 1 2 3,” the former America’s Next Top Model contestant captioned the Instagram story video before declaring, “It was easy.” It’s likely the Toronto-born model received the test to be able to watch her NBA beau during the playoff games. She also shared a shot on her page modeling an LA Lakers sweatshirt.

The new couple has seemingly spent much of quarantine together, sharing tons of pictures (some NSFW) and videos to their socials and flirting with each other in the comment sections. Last month, Winnie penned a lengthy birthday message for Kuzma letting the world know how much she appreciated her newfound love.

[via]