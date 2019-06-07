When she was featured as a contestant on America's Next Top Model, Winnie Harlow was still relatively unproven in the fashion world. She may have caused some controversy since her appearance on the reality show but her career has absolutely skyrocketed since being given a platform by Tyra Banks. She is now known as one of the most famous models in the world, getting booked for all of the most luxurious designers and shows. She also has a pretty successful brand herself, taking to Instagram to show off her jaw-dropping looks on a regular basis. Yesterday, she shared a couple of images of herself covering up her modesty with her arms, nearly baring all and looking gorgeous while doing it.



Iconic/Getty Images

The entertainer came through with a gallery of shots from the same shoot. She wears black underwear and nothing on top, using her arms to remain within the social service's privacy guidelines. She looks like she's been working hard at maintaining her summer form and she made sure to welcome in the warmer weather in the caption. "Can’t wait for you guys to see what I’m working on," she wrote, adding a lips sealed emoji and hinting at big things.

A few months ago, Winnie was romantically linked to Wiz Khalifa but we haven't seen them together in a while so we're assuming that bond was short-lived. What do you make of her new pics?

