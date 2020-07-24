After first being linked together as a couple back in May, model Winnie Harlow and LA Lakers player Kyle Kuzma have definitely been making for a picture-perfect pair for all to see lately. With the basketball star turning 25 today, Winnie wanted to make sure the world knew how much she loved and appreciated her newfound love.



Image: Harry How/Getty Images

"Happy birthday @kuz," Winnie wrote to start off her longwinded caption in tribute to Kuzma, following up by writing at length, "blessed to know your beautiful heart and soul. Endless hours of quarantine FaceTimes and now I’m hooked. Thank you for helping me step out of my comfort zone, then making me comfortable outside of my comfort zone. Thank you for making me smile everyday, wiping my tears, and pushing me to be my best. Thank you for your energy king, it’s only up from here lol," adding a kiss print emoji to make it official. She ended her message by writing, "I love you babe have an amazing day today and kill it at work young lion," and received approval on the new relationship from a handful of famous friends like Keke Palmer, Gabrielle Union, Lala and Tinashe to name a few.

Take a look at Winnie Harlow's birthday shoutout to boyfriend Kyle Kuzma via Instagram below: