Winner's Circle's New Signee Jay Bezzy Drops "F*ck Love"

November 03, 2021 18:05
Winner's Circle signs Jay Bezzy and drops his debut single on the label, "F*ck Love."


Winner's Circle has been a leading label when it comes to drill music in New York City, specifically Brooklyn. Founded by Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, the two rappers have claimed their stake in the rap game with the releases under their label. Sheff's unveiled several projects, including Proud Of Me Now, while Sleepy Hallow recently released the deluxe edition for Still Sleep? last month. 

The label, however, is expanding to include some new artists including their latest signee Jay Bezzy. This week, Bezzy announced the signing with the release of his new single, "F*ck Love." Great John holds down the production while Bezzy offers a vulnerable take on love and heartbreak.

"F**k Love is about disloyalty, dishonesty and heartbreak. My first song as a Winner, giving the world heartbreak medicine," he said in a statement.

Quotable Lyrics
I really hope that I get through to you
No clown n***a, can't be lookin' like boo boo the fool
And I know you wouldn't do me like that
But I need reassurance before I get too attached

