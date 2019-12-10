'Tis the season for giving, and StockX is giving sneakerheads the chance to win either the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Yeezreel" or the Supreme Bandana Box Logo hoodie, for just $1. The "Winner's Choice ReStockX" will be open from Tuesday, December 10 at 12pm ET until Thursday, December 12 at 12pm ET.

The special edition "Yeezreel" Yeezys looks similar to the "Glow" iteration that dropped back in May, featuring an eye-catching volt primeknit upper, equipped with dashes of black and grey across the silhouette, and a glow-in-the-dark sole beneath it all. The Supreme Bandana Box Logo hoodie, slated to launch this Thursday, will be available in eight colorways including black, yellow, navy blue, red, brown, heather grey, pink, and baby blue.

A total of five winners (two in the U.S., two in Europe and one in Canada) will have the chance to buy the electric Yeezys or the Supreme Bandana Hoodie of their choice for just $1. Only US, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark and Canada (excluding Quebec) residents are eligible to win "Winner's Choice ReStockX".

Click here for more details on how to enter.