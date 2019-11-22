For a person whose birthday lands on Halloween, the party ideas are endless. If you're rich and famous, pretty much anything goes. Willow Smith's 19th birthday was this past October 31, and this week her proud dad Will Smith shared a video of the haunted house-themed gathering they had to celebrate the last year of Willow being a teenager.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The elaborate shindig was, unsurprisingly, a costume party that featured frightening additions by Creep L.A. The horror-themed company provides an all-immersive experience as their actors make your worst nightmares come alive while engaging in face-to-face interaction. The Smith family did their walkthrough and loved it, and on the other side of the fright fest was a party to remember.

Will shared the story of why he calls Willow his "little bean" before the video cuts to clips of the family cutting a rug on the dancefloor. The party looked like it was one for the books and in the end, it was only fitting that brother Jaden Smith was the one to lead the crowd in wishing his baby sister a happy birthday.

Watch the creepy fun time at "Willoween" with the Smiths below. Would you be able to last through a Creep L.A. experience?