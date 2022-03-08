Willow Smith's Instagram feed is on fire. Days after sharing her amazing new ink, the self-proclaimed "Student of Life" dropped off a flaming hot series of selfies that show off her perfectly toned midsection.

In the first snapshot, the "Meet Me At Our Spot" hitmaker cooly poses for the camera, flexing her lengthy, smooth-looking legs as they peek out from beneath her short black mini skirt. Under her long, black leather coat, we see a lime green top being held together in the front by a tiny gold clasp, and a thong in the same colour poking out from her bottoms.

John Kopaloff/Getty Images

To keep her buzzed head warm, Willow threw on a beanie and covered her eyes with some oversized sunglasses. Other outfit details consisted of delicate jewelry pieces and a pair of nearly knee-high black boots.

"It's a <vibe.com>," the Los Angeles-born singer captioned her upload. In the second picture, she lets her playful side shine through, sticking out her tongue and leaning forward, showing off more skin.





Elsewhere on her page, the lately I feel EVERYTHING recording artist gave us a look at her wild night out on the town with a group of friends, dressed in coordinated bright outfits, as well as a sweet mirror selfie with her boyfriend, musician De'Wayne.

@willowsmith/Instagram

Just a few days ago, 21-year-old Willow Smith made waves when she showed off her otherworldly new tattoo, which earned her a seal approval from her parents, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for updates from your favourite star's Instagram feeds.

[Via]