For those of you who want to make your mom feel special for Mother's Day, you only have a few more days to get those gifts together. It's about that time again for millions of people in the U.S. to pay tribute to their mamas, and Willow Smith gave her mom Jada Pinkett Smith the ultimate surprise on a special episode of Red Table Talk.

The mother-daughter co-hosts have sat around that red table on Facebook Watch with Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones for three years, so it was only fitting that Willow use the platform for her epic performance.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

Willow's top-secret gift brought Jada to tears as the 20-year-old singer gathered members of Jada's metal band Wicked Wisdom. "I remember being on the tour bus with Jaden when I was six or seven, and we got the opportunity to clean the bus. That was one of the most, like, purely exciting experiences," Willow recalled about being on the road with her mother and the band.

"I was my mom's biggest fan," she added. "Every night, I wanted to ride on the security guard's shoulders and watch her perform. She was a rock star, and I was living for Wicked Wisdom. I felt like it was only right for me to pay homage to a time in her life because she showed me what womaning up really is about, so for Mother's Day, I'm about to reunite with some of my mom's old band members to do one of my favorite songs by my mom, which is called "Bleed All Over Me. She's gonna be floored. I'm really excited about it."

Many of the band members hadn't seen Willow since she was a young child. "Mom, I just love you so much, and I just want you to feel a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love that you have given me throughout my entire life and continue to give me, and I just want to say Happy Mother's Day, and you're just always gonna be superwoman and badass b*tch in my book, so I love you.”

Check out the special Mother's Day episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch below.