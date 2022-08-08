Willow Smith Shares “hover like a GODDESS” From Upcoming “CopingMechanism” LP

Following 2021’s Lately I Feel Everything, 21-year-old Willow Smith is getting ready to wow the world once again, this time with the arrival of her fifth studio album, called CopingMechanism.

The starlet shared the good news on Instagram last week, announcing a release date of September 23rd while dropping off a new single that finds her channeling her inner rockstar called “hover like a GODDESS,” which also addresses feelings of lust and uncontrollable desire.

“You’re like the ocean, comin’ and goin’ / I wanna surf your waves to the shore,” Willow’s sweet voice sings over the edgy (though sometimes dreamlike) music. “And find what lies real deep inside / I’ll be the moon to your high tide.”

While at Lollapalooza earlier this summer, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett opened up about what she hopes audiences will gain from her music. “I want people to be like, ‘Willow always did what was in her heart and she always wanted to inspire people to do what was in their heart,” she told Rolling Stone.

“Even though it may not have been my cup of tea at one point, it was still my cup of tea because of who she is as a person.’ I just want people to feel my love.”

