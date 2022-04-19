Willow Smith took over the stage Revolve Festival at Coachella, performing all of her latest hits and showing off her pop-punk style rocking fishnets, bright yellow calf-high socks, and a pair of Converse. However, the green vest and embroidered ski mask definitely tied the whole look together.

Making sure to flaunt the entire outfit, she gave fans a different angle to admire on the Gram. With her middle finger to the camera, Willow originally posted the IG carousel with the caption, "<fun fact> I'm a piece of shit." She later edited the caption of the photo to say, "<fun fact> I'm the f**king worst," showing off her cheeks in her black mini skirt and fishnet stockings.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Comments complimenting the singer flooded her post. One user corrected Willow, commenting, "you mean a piece of Art." Another commented, "Fun fact ur the coolest person ever."

The “Wait a Minute!” hitmaker has been keeping up with her low-key thirst traps on Instagram, steering clear of the drama following her father's ten-year ban from the Academy Awards. Although, it seems as if her brother, Jaden Smith, has already spoken out regarding the situation, even posting a tweet that says, "And That's How We Do It." In other Jaden news, Willow's brother also went viral yesterday for re-surfaced comments from a Big Boy interview where he critiqued others his age-- and he later joined in on the memes.

