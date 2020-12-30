Jada Pinkett's Red Table Talk is slowly but surely turning into the modern-day Oprah Show. I'm aware that comparison seems far-fetched but where else are celebrities going to share their dark secrets and address scandals. Wendy Williams and Ellen aren't even pulling in these kinds of confessions.

Jada, her mother Adrienne Norris-Banfield, and daughter Willow have cultivated a safe space around the red table. Amber Rose recently visited the Facebook Watch set to discuss sexual consent and the times she's been taken advantage of in her high-profile relationships. Even Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade went to discuss the college admissions bribery scandal with the panel.

Willow expressed her admiration towards her mother, Jada when her scandal with August Alsina caught wind and now Willow had a truth of her own to get off her chest. Willow shared that she once farted on a date "I had met this person before. We were having a really good time and he made me laugh very hard and that was the outcome of the laugh."

We can always count on Willow to speak her mind, even if she is considered "weird" for her opinions and eccentric style. Watch the "How To Handle #Akward Conversations" Red Table Talk below.

