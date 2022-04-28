The Smiths have been taking some heavy hits in the press and from the public in recent months, but they've pressed forward. Amid the Academy Awards slapping scandal that rocked Hollywood, Red Table Talk's latest season is among us. It doesn't look as if we will be receiving an in-depth conversation from the family about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock during the Oscars, but Willow Smith has sat down with Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, about struggling with anxiety in her youth.

Baldwin and Smith sat down for a one-on-one as they discussed the plights of being the children of superstars while struggling with mental health. Smith admitted that she had to learn how to "forgive" her mother Jada Pinkett Smith for dismissing her anxiety and not taking her seriously.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

“Whew. It was rough,” said Smith. “I feel like when I was growing up, she didn’t understand my anxiety. Cause she, growing up, had seen her friends die. She had been through so much stuff that my issues to her kind of felt, like..." Baldwin interrupted her to say, "Smaller."

Smith added, “And that was very frustrating for me as a child, because I was like, ‘How can you not see my internal and emotional struggle?’" However, they have since spoken openly about this topic.

“But really recently, we had a talk, and she was like, ‘I never knew that I actually experience anxiety,’” said Smith. “And she was pushing it down and pushing it down for so many years, like, she had no idea. So, I kind of had to forgive her a little bit for being like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, I get it, but it’s really not that bad.’”

Watch the episode of Red Table Talk below.