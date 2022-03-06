21 year old multi-faceted artist and actress Willow Smith has been quickly coming to her own as she enters adulthood. Her newest tattoos and art are indicative of her growth and expansion.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Willow Smith, more effectively known as WILLOW through her music, is no stranger to self expression and openness. She's been incredibly vocal since a young age, a testament to the parenting (we witness) of Will and Jada. They allow their children to be themselves as much as possible. The discussions between family on Red Table Talk serve as evidence of this open and bare nature, and the artistry displayed by both WILLOW and Jaden speaks to such in the same manner.

In another move of self exploration and expression, Willow Smith recently got a massive shoulder tattoo. The ink shows an outstretched hand reaching towards a spiraling galaxy, covering the entire upper portion of her outer arm. This art is in line with the subject matter WILLOW tends to delve into, alluding to ideology and divinity as some sources of her inspiration. Although the shoulder tat may be the largest, it is not her first, as she, her mother, and her grandmother all share a lotus flower tattoo in common.

Initially unsure of how he would react to the sheer size, Willow (for a very brief period) hid the tattoo from father Will Smith. To her relief, Will responded to the tattoo well: "Everything’s in divine order. Your path is your path, and I just love you."

It looks like Willow Smith is free to continue learning and growing at her own pace, as everyone should be.