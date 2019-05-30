Who knew that a Red Table Talk conversation would result in Willow Smith being presented with the opportunity to direct an adult film. On a recent episode of the Red Table Talk, Willow, her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, had an open discussion about their relationships with pornography. Jada revealed that she had a "little" addiction to porn before meeting her husband Will Smith, and Willow revealed, "I’m down for the expensive looking stuff. I’m down for the artistic...If it’s artsy!"

Adult filmmaker Bree Mills, the Chief Creative Officer at Adult Time, sent a letter to Willow's team asking the 18-year-old if she'd be interested in directing "an adult film, digital series or documentary of your choosing." The Blast obtained a copy of the letter that thanks Willow for her “public statements you recently made about the negative impacts of stigmatizing porn."

Mills wrote, "Adult films that are artistic and progressive provide an opportunity for people to explore and connect around issues of sexuality, which is very difficult to find in other aspects of today’s society and education systems." She also said, "This is something that, as a woman and an award-winning adult filmmaker, I take very seriously.”

Mills hopes that with the involvement of someone like Willow, it will "show the world that, just because a story has sex in it, doesn’t mean it can’t also be a worthy piece of entertainment." We wonder what Will has to say about it.