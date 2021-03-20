We live in crazy times where we all need to be extra vigilant of our security and surroundings, and Willow Smith is learning why it's important. She was born into the life of a celebrity with parents like Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and she's, unfortunately, experiencing one of the downsides of fame. The 20-year-old singer reportedly filed for a restraining order against a 38-year-old man who she claims has been stalking her for some time.



According to TMZ, court documents filed by Willow state that Walter James Whaley traveled from Oklahoma to Los Angeles to see her. He's reportedly been messaging Smith on social media, telling her that he wants her to be his wife and the mother of his children. Not only has Whaley been harassing Willow online, but he also reportedly attempted to break into her home during the Christmas season.

The outlet states that Whaley climbed over a fence as he tried to get on Willow's property and he was captured on surveillance footage lurking around as he seemed to be looking for an entrance into her home. Police were called and responded to the scene, but for an unknown reason, Whaley wasn't arrested. However, a bus ticket indicated that Whaley, who is a registered sex offender, arrived in L.A. less than 24 hours prior.

Willow Smith has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order and "Whaley must stay 100 yards away from her at all times and stop communicating with her."

