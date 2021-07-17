She's stepping into her own as an entertainer and singer, but Willow Smith had big shoes to fill. With two superstar parents—Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith—Willow revealed she often felt as if she had to measure up to the successes of her uber-famous parents. On Friday (July 16), the singer shared her album lately I feel EVERYTHING, and just prior to the record's release, Willow spoke with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe about becoming her own person while living in the shadows of her parents.

"I always just wanted to do right by my parents, and do right by the beauty that they have put in the world, and continue to uplift that beauty and to uphold that beauty," she said.

"And I felt a lot of pressure. And, because I'm not a minor anymore." Willow added, "I'm finding the freedom to, I can put that beauty in the world. I can uphold that energy, and so, I'm just figuring that out in all of these different ways, and it's going to be a journey and there's more to come."

On Instagram, Willow spoke about lately I feel EVERYTHING, calling the album's release "such a special moment for me." Check out posts about the record below.

