Willow Smith Drops Off Genre-Blending, Artistic "WILLOW" Project

Erika Marie
July 19, 2019 03:24
WILLOW
Willow Smith
Produced by Tyler Cole

The 18-year-old delivers her third studio album.


She's currently enjoying vacation vibes with her entire family as they yacht along the coasts of Greece and Italy, an adventure that father Will Smith has no problem documenting for social media. Aside from taking in the summer sun with her kinfolk and her rumored boyfriend, Tyler Cole, Willow has also dropped off her latest self-titled album, WILLOW.

The project's only feature is Jaden Smith and beautifully fluctuates between ambient, folk, and R&B stylings as Willow experiments both musically and vocally. The singer produced the eight-track album exclusively with Cole who gave his thanks to Willow on Instagram for allowing him to take this journey alongside her. "Thank you so much for trusting and allowing me to create your album with you," he wrote. "I am so proud of this and I enjoyed every single moment in the studio. From our sessions in LA to Paris to Portland to NYC this was one of my favorite artistic and life experiences. No one knows how hard you work, how much you care about your craft, and how dedicated you are to changing the world. I love you sooooo much. Let’s celebrate this because you deserve it!!!"

Tracklist

1. Like a Bird
2. Female Energy, Pt. 2
3. Time Machine
4. PrettyGirlz
5. Samo Is Now
6. then (Interlude)
7. U KNOW ft. Jaden
8. Overthinking IT

Willow Smith Tyler Cole Jaden
