Jada Pinkett Smith expressed how hard it was to shave her head amidst her ongoing battle with alopecia, but her 21-year-old daughter Willow Smith has never been one to shy away from rocking a buzz cut.

During a recent interview with Glamour UK, the "Female Energy" songstress opened up about her hair journey, and how she came to carry herself with so much confidence without any hair to hide behind. "I like to see a glare on my scalp, a bounce of light," Willow explained.

Willow Smith performs in 2021 -- Jason Koerner/Getty Images

"Shaving my head is maybe the most radical thing I've done in the name of beauty," the California native declared, adding that, "as a Black woman, there were a lot of layers" to her relationship with learning to love her hair and skin while growing up.

Never one to walk away from experimenting with a new style, the "Meet Me At Our Spot" hitmaker said, "However I’m feeling, I like to do that" of her daily getting ready routine.

"I don’t really like to think about it too much. I love to be free with it. I think just being me sometimes is radical."





As Page Six notes, Willow shaved her head onstage in the summer of 2020 during a performance of "Whip My Hair." Speaking on the famous moment, she said, "I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments."

Elsewhere in her interview, the 21-year-old opened up about being a Black rock singer, and the backlash she's faced because of it – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]