Many young people fly the nest in their teens. Whether they go off to college or grab a few friends as roommates, leaving home to venture off into the world isn't anything new. Willow Smith has done just that, as well, but her tax bracket has afforded her digs that not many 19-year-olds are able to afford. The only daughter to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has reportedly snagged herself a new mansion, and the Malibu, California digs are nothing to sneeze at.



Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

The Red Table Talk co-host reportedly purchased an energy-efficient 3,000 square foot, $3.1 million home that overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Willow Smith won't be far from her parents' $42 million property in Calabasas, so she can expect to have Will and Jada pop up anytime. According to Variety, her garage is fitted with a Tesla charging facility and Willow is working with a grey-water recycling system, high-tech appliances, and all of the amenities a teenager with a mansion needs—sans a pool.

Meanwhile, Willow's brother Jaden Smith reportedly continues to reside in the exclusive Los Angeles community of Hidden Hills at a property that his parents have owned for close to two decades. You can check out a few snaps of Willow Smith's new home below.

