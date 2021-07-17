During a concert celebrating the release of her new album, Lately I Feel Everything, Willow performed a rock rendition of her iconic song, "Whip My Hair," and shaved her head on stage. She was joined by Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne for the concert.

"When I made 'Whip My Hair,' I didn't really know it was an important thing because I was just expressing my joy. I was just expressing myself," Willow said during the concert. "Young Willow was just so fearless."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

She continued: "The core of 'Whip My Hair' is the core idea of all of my music. The genre just changes. But I'm saying the same thing every single time. For so many years, I just kind of spiraled and didn't understand that and wanted to push myself away from that without having that understanding: I'm pushing away the very thing that is who I am."

This isn't the first time that Willow has shaved her hair. Most recently, she rocked the bald look in March 2020.

"This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I'm always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing, and this is definitely one of those moments," she explained.

Willow's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, followed suit by shaving her head as well, earlier this week.

