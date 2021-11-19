mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Willow Adds Kid Cudi To The Unexpected Remix of "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l"

Joshua Robinson
November 19, 2021 11:52
"Speedin' Bullet To Heaven" Cudi is back for a wavy remix of Willow and Travis Barker's "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l."


Although fans were introduced to them through their renowned celebrity parents, Willow and Jaden Smith have carved out their own lanes as solo musical artists. This year alone, Willow, in particular, has dug deeper into the sounds explored on her 2020 collab album with Tyler Cole and delivered a phenomenal project in the form of lately I feel EVERYTHING.

For her fourth studio album, Willow thrives in a pop-punk and indie rock soundscape, and listeners got their first sample of her newfound sound earlier this year with the record's first single, "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l." Seven months later, the musician has revitalized the Travis Barker-assisted track with a stunning new feature from Kid Cudi.

To cult fans' delight and countless others' chagrin, the Man on the Moon returns to his WZRD and Speedin' Bullet To Heaven roots for a really impressive guest feature that reunites him and Willow on wax for the first time since "Rose Golden" from Cudi's 2016 album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'.

Scroll down to listen to Willow, Travis Barker, and Kid Cudi's remix of "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l." Is Cudi's feature better or worse than you expected?

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, you know me, lost boy, the lonely
Fire envy burn through the night
I will show you soon, you'll be believin'
See through my soul, baby, let me burn ya
Now you got your wings
They don't know my secrets, you always know
Put it all behind, know I can not run and hide

Willow Smith
