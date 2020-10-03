mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Willie The Kid Taps Action Bronson, Curren$y & More For "Capital Gains"

Aron A.
October 03, 2020 13:05
89 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Capital Gains
Willie The Kid

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Willie The Kid unleashes his latest project, "Capital Gains" ft. Action Bronson, Roc Marciano & more.


Willie The Kid is an underground legend who's rapped among the titans and this week, he blessed us with a brand new body of work. The rapper unleashed his anticipated new project, Capital Gains after weeks of campaigning the project. Including the singles "Egregious," "Cork Fee ft Action Bronson, and the Curren$Y assisted, "Brewster's Millions, Willie The Kid's new project has 10 songs in total. Other features include Roc Marciano, eto, Kiyana, and Tekh Togo. On the production side of things, Alchemist, V Don, Brady James, V12 The Hitman, The Beathawks, and more contribute.

Check the tracklist and project out below. 

  1. Free Parking
  2. Cork Fee ft. Action Bronson
  3. Egregious
  4. Brewster's Millions ft. Curren$y
  5. Dirty Game
  6. Watch Your Step ft. Kiyana
  7. Durban Poison Ft. Roc Marciano
  8. Tycoon Rap (Freestyle)
  9. Breakfast Nook ft. Eto
  10. Perceptions ft. Tekh Togo
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Willie The Kid Taps Action Bronson, Curren$y & More For "Capital Gains"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject