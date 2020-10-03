Willie The Kid Taps Action Bronson, Curren$y & More For "Capital Gains"

Willie The Kid is an underground legend who's rapped among the titans and this week, he blessed us with a brand new body of work. The rapper unleashed his anticipated new project, Capital Gains after weeks of campaigning the project. Including the singles "Egregious," "Cork Fee ft Action Bronson, and the Curren$Y assisted, "Brewster's Millions, Willie The Kid's new project has 10 songs in total. Other features include Roc Marciano, eto, Kiyana, and Tekh Togo. On the production side of things, Alchemist, V Don, Brady James, V12 The Hitman, The Beathawks, and more contribute.

