Willie The Kid Links With Curren$y & Alchemist For "Brewster’s Millions"

Willie The Kid is ready to fire off his brand new album Captial Gains on October 2nd, 2020. With the calendar marked, Willie has decided to set the stage with the project's first single "Brewster's Millions," which features the combined talents of Curren$y Spitta and Alchemist -- a combination that in itself is deadly on paper. As tends to be the case, Alchemist's production is refreshingly non-invasive, allowing both emcees ample space to spin bar after bar.

Setting things off is Willie himself, whose opening lines strike an amusing note. "Opportunity knocking, baby show me your knockers," he spits, over Alc's slow-burning, James Bond-esque beat. "High fashion like a knickerbocker, it's nickel-plated -- don't play with me n**ga, your mind you must have lost." As his verse progresses in a flurry of strung-together schemes, Curren$y slides in with the swaggerish ease of a favorite uncle at the gin bar. "Thought that at the fourth-grade book fair, decided right there, I'd recreate the same scene back at my lair," reflects Curren$y. "I purchased undeveloped land, placed garages there."

Check back for Willie The Kid's upcoming project Capital Gains, featuring Spitta, Action Bronson, Roc Marciano, and more, arriving on October 2nd.

