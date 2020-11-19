Willie The Kid & V Don Link Up With Eto On "Mother Of Pearls"

Willie The Kid and V Don have been two of the busiest names in underground rap this year. Willie released his project, Capital Gains while V Don dropped off Black Mass recently, as well. Now, the two are joining forces for t a new project titled, Deutsche Marks 2. The two artists slid through with a brand new collab titled, "Mothers Of Pearl" ft. Eto. V Don's penchant for boom-bap production delivers late 90s gangsta rap vibes while Willie The Kid and Eto tackle the production with fiery flows.

"Another great art piece full of gems. Very mature and zero skips” V Don commented. "You can just hop in the whip and let it play straight through.”

"We are setting the bar," added Wilie.

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck a buzz, longevity my testimony

Consistent, my n***as focused no recidivism

Never the less, you can still become a shooting victim