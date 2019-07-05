Willie D is following in the footsteps of fellow Geto Boys member Scarface by entering the race for Houston City Council spots. Née, William James Dennis, the rapper filed his registration papers on Thursday at the secretary’s office in downtown Houston - thereby rendering him an official candidate in Houston's District B among the 11 existing hopefuls.

As I mentioned, Scarface was first to enter his name, albeit in a different locale: Houston's District D. In total, Houston's electoral grid is composed of 11 adjoining districts; together they make up the provisionals council that deputizes the needs and wants of the H-Town populace.

"What’s better than one Geto Boy running for City Council? It’s on family!" wrote Willie D in the Instagram posting that marked his official entry amongst the candidates for District B. "This is the next step in my evolution to serve and I need your help!"

Below the posting, Scarface touched in the comments to congratulate his riding partner on making the jump. "Congrats Will!! What better way to make change in our community From it, of it and love it!!" Scarface's decision to enter politics was in no way informed by Bushwick Bill's recent passing. Yet, without Bushwick Bill in the fold, the impetus to continue rapping grew stale, giving rise to their second arc as community activists, politicians.

