News of Bill Cosby's release from prison seemingly came out of nowhere. Ever since his trial began, the embattled comedian has maintained his innocence. The court didn't overturn his conviction due to his innocence, though. It was because of a technicality in the case. People expressed their disappointment in the justice system for allowing Cosby out of prison while others were rather excited about his release. In fact, a party is being held in Atlanta on July 4th to celebrate Cosby's release.

Political commentator and author Marc Lamont Hill took to Instagram where he expressed his disgust at the welcome home party that's being held for Cosby. "FUCK ALL OF YALL. SERIOUSLY. THIS IS DISGUSTING," he wrote as followers expressed a similar level of disgust. However, it was Willie D of the Geto Boys who called Lamont Hill out for the post.

"FUCK ALL OF Y'ALL? This is the way you, a so-called activist and political analyst communicate with over of half the people within your own race when they take a different position than you? Where was FUCK ALL Y'ALL when those Jews was on your head about your support for Palestinians? They made direct attacks against YOU and you tucked your tail accompanied by a swift apology. You got that Stephen A. Smith vibe," Willie D wrote in the comments, suggesting that Lamont Hill's criticism towards other races are "conspicuously measures" in comparison to Black people.

"Bill Cosby never called for you to be canceled. So why so much vitriol for him? Don't tell me it's because you care about victims of sexual assault because you never publicly said FUCK ALL Y'ALL to the people who stood behind Trump after dozens of women accused him of sexual assault before and in the wake of his 'grab'em by the p****' comments," he continued. "Stop acting like you're some anti-sex predator super hero because if you were we would have known well before the Cosby case."

Check out Willie D's comment below.