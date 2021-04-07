Over a year deep into the COVID-19 pandemic, wearing masks has become a part of most people's daily routines. As several businesses and areas across the United States have been requiring people to wear face masks throughout the past year, many people have finally found face masks that suit them perfectly. Now, Black Eyed Peas' founding and lead member will.i.am is adding some interesting options to the face mask market.

According to Complex, will.i.am's forthcoming XUPERMASK will be a $299 smart mask that boasts three dual-speed fans, a filtration system, LED day glow lights, noise-canceling audio, microphone capabilities, and magnetic earbud docking. One of the first smart masks to ever be launched, XUPERMASK was originally conceptualized and designed by will.i.am. himself, and the artist eventually reached out to superhero costume designer Jose Fernandez, who has worked on everything from Batman to Spider-Man, to bring the high-tech face mask to life.

"We have a huge opportunity to do something really big and solve problems that a lot of folks making masks before have ignored," will.i.am says, while discussing XUPERMASK's revolutionary design. "If you’re designing masks to inspire and encourage sneaker culture, a fabric mask is a flip-flop and this is a Jordan 3."

Available in white/gray/orange and black/orange colorways, XUPERMASK is set to officially drop in the United States, Canada, and the UK this Thursday on April 8. In addition to the mask itself, every purchase will come with a complimentary XUPERKIT, which includes a carrying case, three-month supply of HEPA filters, ear tips, USBC-C charging cable, and a companion fabric mask.

Will you be copping one?

[via]