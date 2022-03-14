William Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor best known for his roles in Kiss of the Spider Woman, and Broadcast News, has passed away at the age of 71, his family revealed in a statement, Sunday. Hurt also appeared in several Marvel films later in his career.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday," the statement reads. "He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.”



Charley Gallay / Getty Images

In 2018, Hurt's family announced that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer, which had spread to the bone.

In the 1980s, Hurt was nominated for three consecutive Academy Awards for Best Actor for Kiss of the Spider Woman, Children of a Lesser God, and Broadcast News. His only win came from Kiss of the Spider Woman. Hurt was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1985 for the Broadway production of Hurlyburly.

Hurt has starred in several other popular films including A.I. Artificial Intelligence, The Village, Syriana, The Good Shepherd, Mr. Brooks, Into the Wild, and Robin Hood.

Hurt is survived by his four children.

