Another Will Smith project has reportedly received the ax, but according to reports, it has nothing to do with the recent Oscars incident. Ever since the world witnessed Smith walk upon the Academy Awards stage and slap Chris Rock, the beloved actor has been met with a wave of backlash. Not only has he endured public, global scrutiny, but Smith has also been subjected to harsh criticisms from his entertainment peers.

Although he nor Rock have formally come forward with in-depth discussions about what occurred on the Oscars stage, there has been repeated news about Smith losing out on opportunities.



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

We previously reported on Netflix announcing that they have decided not to move forward with Bright 2, a sequel to Smith's applauded 2017 film. Now, reports Deadline, the streaming platform Roku has opted not to renew This Joka for a second season. Smith was an executive producer on the stand-up comedy series, and Deadline states that the cancelation doesn't have anything to do with what occurred at the Oscars.

"Roku is believed to never really have had the option to renew the series, which is produced by Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Topgolf Entertainment Group. The option to renew lapsed before Roku launched the show, and certainly before the streamer had the chance to analyse its viewing data, meaning that it was unlikely to return for a second season on the platform."

Additionally, Netflix has reportedly also shelved another stand-up project by Smith. It is described as being a type of variety show and it is unclear if it will move forward in the future.

