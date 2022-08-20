Now that she's a part of the Real Housewives franchise, expect to see much more from Sheree Zampino. The business mogul was married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995 and the pair share a son, 29-year-old Trey Smith. Zampino was just as shocked as the rest of the world when Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards earlier this year, and like many who support the Oscar-winning actor, she hopes that the world will learn to forgive him.

"I hope people allow him to be human," she told Daily Mail. "I really hope for that because I stand in support of him, we are on good terms."

Sheree also touched on Smith's previously unblemished history in the industry.

"I hope with him—he's been in the business since 16 with Fresh Prince Of Bel Air. He gives so generously, he puts love into everything he does, he's so gracious so kind, he has [a] heart connection to his fans," she said. "He has given us years of laughter... I hope people allow the opportunity for him to be human."

She also mentioned that she and Jada Pinkett Smith have a wonderful relationship, even adding that when she wanted to go into business for herself, Jada was there to encourage her along the way.

Check out a few family highlights below.

