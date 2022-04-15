While Will Smith's name has been slowly burning out of the headlines over the past week, reality star Garcelle Beauvais spilled some pretty hot tea about her '90s fling with the iRobot actor in her recently released memoir, causing media attention to turn back Smith's way.

In Love Me As I Am, the 55-year-old revealed that she first met the father of three in the early years of the decade, although things promptly ended between them when she realized that he was also seeing his current wife – Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I remember one day calling Will, and he was in the car, and his son [and his ex-wife] Sheree were in the back," she recalled. "So you know, he picked up the car or Bluetooth or whatever it was back in the day, or speakerphone – what it was – and he said, 'Hey, how are you doing?' and I said, 'I'm great.'"

Smith's oldest son allegedly then asked, "[Is that] Miss Jada on the phone?" tipping the Haitian-American star that she wasn't the only woman entertaining her beau. "And that's when I was like okay – I'm not the only one. Exit stage left."

Beauvais said that she ended the relationship shortly after, and by 1997, Jada and Will were married.

Elsewhere in her book, Beauvais spilled the tea on the time she curved Michael Jordan after he invited her on a trip to Hawaii – read more about that here, and let us know if you plan to read Love Me As I Am in the comment section below.

