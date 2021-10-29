Earlier this week, Will Smith was a hot topic of conversation, but not because of anything he did or said.

Instead, it was his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, who brought Smith into the limelight. On a recent episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, Pinkett-Smith sat down with actress Gwyneth Paltrow. When the conversation landed on the subject of sex, Pinkett-Smith revealed some intimate details of her relationship with Will Smith, and noted that their journey in the bedroom has had its ups and downs.

As per usual, Pinkett-Smith trended on Twitter and the internet lobbed aggressive messages and memes her way, taunting her about her marriage with Smith and her supposed, undying love for the late Tupac Shakur.

Smith didn't comment on the most recent Red Table Talk controversy, but did make some waves of his own, releasing the trailer for his upcoming YouTube series, Best Shape Of My Life.

Back in May, Smith said he was in the "worst shape" of his life and showed off what he called his "quarantine body" and announced that he would be documenting his fitness journey for Best Shape Of My Life. But according to a recent press release, "What starts as a docu-follow about Will’s desire to go from the 'worst shape' of his life to a new movie star body evolved into a deeper, darker and more profound journey into Will’s psyche."

In the Best Shape Of My Life official trailer, we follow Smith as he "finds himself questioning the very behaviors that have led to his success," and it becomes increasingly clear that this will be more than just a weight loss program.

"When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically," Smith says in the trailer. "But mentally, I was somewhere else, and I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself."

Best Shape Of My Life, a six-part series, is set to debut on Smith's YouTube page on November 8 and unfold over the following four days.

Check out the trailer for Best Shape Of My Life and let us know if you'll be watching when it drops on November 8.