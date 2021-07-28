Will Smith has a few major projects under his belt right now which shouldn't be much of a surprise. In the past two years, he's starred in major Blockbuster films like Bad Boys 4 Life, Aladdin, and Spies In Disguise. Plus, there's been recent conversation about whether Will Smith would return for Suicide Squad that probably won't come into fruition.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Another film that Smith has been working on has been secured by streaming giant Netflix. Fast & Loose, an action-thriller starring Will Smith, was acquired by Netflix, according to Deadline. The film, which apparently was in a massive bidding war among major film companies, centers around Smith's character John Riley who wake up in Tijuana with no recollection of being attacked. Later on, the plot twist reveals that he was living life as both an undercover agent and a major criminal kingpin.

Smith also has another project in the work for Netflix. Emancipation, directed by Antoine Fuqua, is headed to the streaming platform, along with the sequel to Bright where Smith will reprise his role as Daryl Ward.

In related news, the trailer for King Richard emerged today. It's the first look at Will Smith as the father of Serena and Venus Williams. That film is expected to hit theatres on Nov. 19th and HBO Max for 31 days after the film's release in cinemas.

[Via]