Will Smith provided an update for fans regarding his new fitness regimen on Instagram, Sunday, claiming that he's in the best shape of his life.

“And to think Sundays used to be for muffins #bestshapeofmylife,” Smith joked, sharing a highlight reel of the legendary actor hitting the gym. The clips start with Smith jumping out of bed and cut to his workout montage.

Smith is currently working on a six-part documentary series, “Best Shape of My Life," that he plans on uploading to YouTube, which will center around losing weight during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he wrote on Instagram, in May, announcing the partnership with YouTube. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works.”

Fans of the Bad Boys for Life star were supportive in the comments to Smith's newest post.

"Will getting that I am legend body back!" one user wrote.

Check out Smith's workout video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

[Via]