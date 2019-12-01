Will Smith has been known for many projects throughout his career although none of them are as iconic as his 90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. The show is still heavily watched to this day and Smith is well aware of the lore behind his creation. One of the biggest parts of the show was the high school he went to with Carlton, called Bel-Air Academy. Smith has taken this fictional school and turned it into a clothing brand called Bel-Air Athletics.

Recently, Smith unveiled the brand new collection which is also available for purchase right now. According to Hypebeast, there are 40 unisex items as part of the collection and there are plenty of dope pieces to choose from. As you can see from some of the IG posts below, there are hoodies, crop tops, shirts, and even a dope varsity jacket.

If you're looking to cop anything from this collection, you can go to the Bel-Air Athletics’ webstore where many of the pieces are still available. Prices range from $15 to $450 USD so depending on your level of fandom, there is something for everyone.

Depending on the success of this latest range, perhaps we will see more Bel-Air Athletics collections in the future.