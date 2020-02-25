As previously reported, Will Smith is taking on his next role as King Richard, the tenacious father of professional tennis royalty Venus and Serena Williams. The upcoming biopic, which is being directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, will focus on Williams' journey to controversy and hardship as well as his own past to coach and train his daughters. Today, we have our first look at Will Smith and his new aged-look.

Smith can be seen rocking’ a grayish beard for the role, and dressed in monochromatic active wear, a black baseball cap with the letter W printed upon it, a geometrically patterned black and white windbreaker, and a light grey Scottsdale National hoodie beneath it. See pics on set (below).

As of today, Richard Williams is currently 78 years old and disabled following a series of strokes. He enjoys a close relationship with his famous daughters and their seven half-siblings. The ambitious father began teaching Serena and Venus tennis at the age of four years old on the courts in their native Compton and molded them into the fierce competitors they are today.

Look for the film to hit theaters on November 25, 2020 from Warner Brothers Pictures.

