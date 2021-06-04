Following Piers Morgan's unfounded attack on Naomi Osaka, several celebrities, as well as tens of thousands of social media users, have been using their platforms to commend the tennis star. We've previously reported on Osaka first choosing not to sit down with reporters at the French Open because she felt as if it was detrimental to her mental health. After she was fined $15K for skipping the press junket, worldwide controversy erupted and soon, she returned to share that she would be pulling out of the French Open altogether.

Morgan penned an op-ed piece about Osaka, stating that she was using mental health as an excuse much like, he claims, Meghan Markle did when speaking about her struggles with the Royal Family and media backlash. While critics have expressed that the press comes with the job, Osaka has received vocal support from tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams. On Thursday (June 3), Will Smith added his name to the list.

The beloved actor shared a simple, yet supportive, handwritten message to his Instagram. "Hey Naomi, You are right. They are wrong. I am with you," wrote Smith before signing his name alongside a heart." Osaka hasn't returned to social media after sharing her announcement, but you can read through her explanation, as well as look at Smith's post, below.