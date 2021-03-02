Some would argue that America's had its fair share of celebrities entering political office while others might not. Trump still seems to be readying to launch another campaign to run for president in 2024 while Kanye West could possibly get ready to do the same. Demands for Oprah's run for president have echoed for years and more recently, Dwayne Johnson said that he has plans to leap into politics in about a decade. It seems that we might be able to count on Will Smith to join him, as well.



Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

During a recent visit to Crooked Media's "Pod Save America," Will Smith reflected on the possibilities of running for office. It doesn't seem like it's something he'll be diving into immediately, saying, "I think for now I'll let that office get cleaned up a little bit." However, he didn't rule out running for office down the line. "I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony. I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, at some point, ventures into the political arena," he said.



Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Will Smith's previously flirted with the idea of running for president over the course of his career but it seems like he's gotten more serious about his political aspirations in recent years. The actor spoke about running for president in 2015 during Donald Trump's presidential campaign. "If people keep saying all the crazy kinds of stuff they've been saying on the news lately about walls and Muslims, they're going to force me into the political arena," he told CBS Sunday Morning.

