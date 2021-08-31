Will Smith and The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air cast celebrated the 30-year anniversary of its premiere last year. Like most popular shows in the 90s, there have been discussions for a revamped version set in modern times. That hasn't worked out well for shows like Boy Meets World or Full House but there is hope for the Fresh Prince. Peacock announced that they'd be revamping the show for modern times with a dramatic twist, which appears to be a take on Morgan cooper's viral video.



Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Earlier today Will Smith revealed the actor who will be taking on the role as the Fresh Prince on Instagram. Smith welcomed West Philaldephia's Jabari Banks in a video posted to his Instagram Page. Smith shares footage from a Zoom call he had with Banks where he broke the news to him. “From the deepest parts of my heart, I wanna say congratulations to you. You have the role of Will on Bel -Air," Smith told Banks.

The upcoming series has already been ordered for two seasons by Peacock. Universal and Westbrook Studios, which is a part of Will and Jada's Westbrook Inc., will serve as the producers for the series.

"With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that wereâ¯impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show," a synopsis of the show reads.

