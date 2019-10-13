Will Smith is on a press tour for his latest film Gemini Man that sees him pitted against his younger self. The movie hits theaters October 11th and in light of the release, the 51-year-old actor paid a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss his role and any advice he would tell a younger Will from earlier in his career.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"There's a certain naiveté to youth that is powerful, right? When you don't know something. Like, not knowing can be a real power 'cause… you're aggressive," Will explained. "So, I feel like I would ask my young self for advice."

Finally, he offered up the one thing he would tell himself if he had the chance. "I just thought of something I would tell myself. I would go, 'Hey man, don't do Wild Wild West.' I would say, 'Dude, do Neo! Do Neo!' 'Cause I got offered The Matrix."

While Will has some movie regrets, he also explained how he would ask his younger self for advice on how to get more courage. "So young Will was wildly courageous to the level of foolishness," he explained. "But I would want to ask my younger self about the source of that courage because I've actually lost touch with that source. I have to manipulate it a little bit more than I used to."