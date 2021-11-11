Will Smith says that his mother once walked in on him having sex with his high school girlfriend, Melanie Parker, in his family's kitchen. Smith discussed the awkward memory in his new self-titled new memoir.

Smith says he was just 16 years old and living in Philadelphia with his mother at the time. He explains that she came downstairs to make herself a cup of coffee and the two lovebirds hadn't noticed her.

“And wearing slippers far too quiet to defend her delicate sensibilities, she approached the threshold of the family kitchen,” Smith writes in the book. “Still innocent, she flipped the light switch as she had done tens of thousands of times before. But this time, her eyes landed upon her eldest son and his girlfriend deep in throes of reckless lovemaking.”



Smith says that he still doesn't understand his decision-making that night: “I’m still not exactly sure why I did what I did that night,” he wrote. “To this day, I have no idea what I was thinking. Of all the experiences I am sharing in this book, this is the individual moment of personal behavior that makes the least sense to me.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star also revealed how important his relationship with Parker was to him.

“From the day I met her, Melanie had been the center of my life,” he adds in the memoir. “Healing the pain of her trauma became my constant preoccupation. The look in Melanie’s eyes became the substitute for Gigi’s approval. I’ve always needed a woman to achieve for.”

Will is available for purchase on Friday.

